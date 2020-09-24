Public Hearing Scheduled For Historic Old Central High School Possible Closing

DULUTH, Minn. – The Historic Old Central High School has been on the market for a potential buyer after the Duluth school board approved a proposal to put it up for sale back in January.

Several buyers have already shown interest in purchasing the historic old central high school since it was listed for sale.

If there is an offer the district is interested in pursuing, a public hearing must be held before moving on to the next steps.

Superintendent John Magas says the upcoming hearing will also provide the district an opportunity to be open with the community when it comes to the future of this building.

“We want to make sure we think about the families that are a part of the school here. We want to think about the needs of the community as a whole including the symbolism of what this building means to the community,” said Magas. “We also have to think about the fiscal responsibility with the amount of maintenance we have.”

The school board recently held a special meeting to consider offers for the potential sale of the high school, but no final decision has been made about selling.

A public hearing is scheduled for October 6th at 6 p.m. in the boardroom of the Old Central High School to talk about possible options for the building.