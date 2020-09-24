Salvation Army Kicks Off Operation ‘Rescue Christmas’

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, The Salvation Army Could Serve Up To 155 Percent More People in 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting countless households this year.

For the first time in 130 years, the Salvation Army is kicking off its annual holiday fundraiser campaign months ahead of time in order to help those who need it most this Christmas season.

Staff at the Salvation Army in Duluth worry funds raised through the iconic red kettle campaign are at risk this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

At the same time, requests for service are at an all-time high.

“It’s a serious situation and because of that, we are taking action by launching our holiday campaign early,” said Captain Teri Ellison of the Duluth Salvation Army. “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will limit our ability to raise funds through our traditional holiday red kettles. With that limitation and with a dramatic increase in the demand for assistance, we feel the need to start the campaign early to raise awareness in our community.”

It’s estimated the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including food, paying bills, providing shelter, and helping place gifts under the tree.

In 2019 the Salvation Army Northern Division, which includes all of Minnesota and North Dakota, served nearly 325,000 people.

This year’s red kettle campaign will kick off on November 14 and will continue until December 24.

There are several ways people can help right now:

• Join Love’s Army by donating today at DuluthSA.org with a one-time gift or a monthly sustaining gift of $25.

• Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specify the amount.

• Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999.

• Make a cash donation at any red kettle starting November 14th.

• Make a contactless donation with Apple Pay, Google Pay or QR code at any red kettle starting November 14th.

• Sign up now to be a volunteer bell ringer at the Duluth Salvation Army website. Register early to get preferred locations and times. To help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors, and partners, The Salvation Army has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols.

• Checks can be mailed or dropped off at the Duluth Salvation Army, 215 South 27th Ave West, Duluth, MN 55806. All visitors must wear a mask inside.

“We are committed to rescuing Christmas for all those affected by economic hardship of the pandemic,” said Captain Bryan Ellison of the Duluth Salvation Army. “We need to be diligent in our efforts to enlist help from the community and that starts today.”

Click here to donate online today.