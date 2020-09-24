UMD Theater Goes Outdoors to Perform

DULUTH, Minn.– UMD’s Theater Department is not letting the pandemic stop its performances by taking the show outside.

Thursday night’s performance was Shakespeare’s “Henry V”. Audience members were socially distant out on the lawn of the Ordean Courtyard on campus. Masks were required, including for performers.

The director says while this is something they’ve never done before, it’s great to still be able to perform.

“We are always teaching actors to kind of go with the flow and adapt and they’ve never had to adapt more than this,” said Director Tom Isbell, who’s also Professor of Theater at UMD. “I think there is something really wonderful and pure about doing theater outdoors, I mean it’s were it began.”

Five more performances are scheduled over the next week on September 24-27 and September 30- October 3 at 5 p.m. All shows are free and open to the public, weather permitting.