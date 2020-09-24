Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Thursday, September 24

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 93,012 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday morning and 3 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,988 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,895,302 tests have been completed to date.

There are 83,862 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 7,335 patients have required hospitalization and 2,049 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 256 – 1 death

Cook: 6

Itasca: 303– 14 deaths

Koochiching: 121- 3 death

Lake: 58

St. Louis: 1,480 – 39 deaths

Ashland: 74 – 2 death

Bayfield: 89 – 1 death

Douglas: 397

Iron: 137 – 1 death

Sawyer: 196 – 1 death

Gogebic: 144 – 1 death

As of Thursday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 105,932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,259 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

