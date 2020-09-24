Va Bene Caffe Temporarily Closes After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – Va Bene Caffe has temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant made the announcement on their Facebook page Wednesday saying the employee last worked on Friday, September 18.

Va Bene says they will remain closed until next week at the earliest.

“To be cautious we plan to close until at least Friday, October 2, to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff,” the Facebook post reads.

They said they will keep the public informed of any additional updates on their social media and website.