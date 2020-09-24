Weekend Anchor/Reporter – Full Time

KQDS FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, MN is looking for a full-time weekend news anchor.

Besides anchoring weekend evening newscasts (Friday/Saturday), you will report three days a week. You will also anchor for other shifts/newscasts as needed.

Producing experience is a big plus.

We value hardworking newsroom leaders who bring unique ideas to the table each day.

You should also be able to efficiently react to breaking news situations and handle tight deadlines.

E-mail demo links/application materials to dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv (no phone calls please).

EEO FOX21, owner of Red River Broadcast Co., LLC.