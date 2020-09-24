Wisconsin Colleges and Universities to Receive $8.3 Million for COVID-19 Testing

MADISON, Wis. – On Thursday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced $8.3 million will be provided to Wisconsin colleges and universities to support COVID-19 testing for college students.

The additional funding will come from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

“All across our state we are seeing an alarming increase in positive cases of COVID-19, especially among 18 to 24-year-olds in our campus communities,” said Gov. Evers. “No campus exists in a bubble, so it is critical that we all work together to stop the spread of this virus for the health and safety of not only those on our college campuses, but for Wisconsinites in every corner of our state, and testing is a key step in doing just that.”

Earlier this summer Evers invested more than $10 million in general COVID-19 support for Wisconsin’s private, nonprofit, and tribal campuses.