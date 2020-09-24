Wisconsin Extends Emergency Order, Mask Mandate

MADISON, Wis.– As COVID-19 cases rise above 108,000 in Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers and state health leaders are strengthening their efforts to fight COVID-19 in the state.

With cases increasing in Wisconsin, health leaders are calling for more action from Wisconsinites as the state is entering what they say is “a new and dangerous phase of the pandemic” as fall begins.

Governor Tony Evers announced a new order on Wisconsin’s public health emergency, and another one extending the state’s mask mandate until November 21st. As he says the state has seen an ‘exponential growth in the number of cases.”

The seven day average for new COVID-19 cases is up from 665 in August to 1,940 new cases a week.

“It’s critical that we work together now to get this virus under control,” said Evers.

Evers put the attention on young people as they go back to school. People ages 18-24 are driving a large number of the state’s infections.

In addition to the state’s help in testing at University of Wisconsin schools like UWS, the state is giving an additional $8 million in funding to private schools in the state to assist them in their testing efforts.

“We need everyone to do their part, especially our young people to stop the spread of this virus. I know we all want to get back to normal but we will continue to see an increase in cases until folks decide to take this seriously.”

The call for Wisconsinites to tighten up on COVID-19 guidelines also comes with flu season right around the corner.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging everyone to get the flu shot and follow guidelines to keep everyone as healthy as possible.

“As we see flu season come into play, our front line healthcare workers and our hospital systems are going to have to not only treat what they see on a regular basis plus Covid they now are faced with a flu season,” said Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The governor and state health officials are encouraging people to avoid places like bars or parties and to always wear a mask when in public spaces.