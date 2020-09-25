23rd Veteran Looking for Veteran’s to Join 14-Week Program which Includes Trip to Alaska

Selected veterans will be at the Kilcher Homestead in Homer, Alaska which is featured on the Discovery Channel show Alaska: The Last Frontier.

DULUTH, Minn. – The non-profit veteran support group 23rd Veteran is looking for 12 local vets who have experienced trauma to join a 14-week program next month which kicks off in Alaska.

The first week of the program will be spent in Alaska at the homestead an under the stars giving members a chance to get to know each other.

“After that week in Alaska, we have another 13 weeks of the program in Duluth we meet up at IST CrossFit every Monday Wednesday Friday so you go back to your normal life except two hours Monday Wednesday Friday we require you at the gym for a one-hour workout followed by positive psychology,” says Mike Waldron, the executive director of 23rd Veteran.

Applicants need to have served in the military and experienced a traumatic event.

The program has five rules: vets must show up, no complaining, no drinking or substance abuse, no watching the news, and no war stories.

Organizers say it’s all to help veterans deal with the impacts of their service.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re just transitioning out of the military or if you’ve been out for some time it’s never too late to start rewiring your brain and moving forward and evolving into the kind of person you want to be,” Catkin Kilcher Burton, a retired USMC Col. who also lives at the Alaskan homestead.

