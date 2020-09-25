73 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Friday in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – St. Louis County officials say 73 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county on Friday.

Those cases range in age from under 5 to older than 100.

The county says 19 of those cases involve young adults between the ages of 18-24 and 18 of the 73 new cases involve residents of long-term care facilities.

“As we look at the data, we see two particularly troubling trends,” said Public Health Division Director Amy Westbrook. “There is an increase in outbreaks in long term care facilities, and as many people know by now, it is our older populations that are most likely to suffer severe effects from this virus. But additionally, we continue to see a large number of cases linked to college-age students.”

The county reported no new deaths on Friday, but say 10 deaths have been reported in the last week.

Westbrook says in the month of September, so far 88 cases have been linked to UMD.

Of the cases linked to colleges and universities in St. Louis County, 97% are connected to privates residences.

“It’s certainly not surprising that UMD would make up the majority of cases in this age group since it is the largest college in the region,” said Westbrook. “But we need all young people to follow the recommended guidelines of social distancing, wearing masks when unable to maintain six feet of distance, and staying home when sick.”

The county says it should be noted that the increase in cases is not connected to the new saliva testing site at the DECC.

County officials say, “All but one of the 73 cases have a test date prior to Wednesday’s opening of the saliva test site.”

For more information about COVID-19 in St. Louis County, you can visit stlouiscountymn.gov.