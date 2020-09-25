Ashland County Health Officials Rescind Order to Temporarily Close Bars, Taverns

ASHLAND COUNTY, Wis. – On Friday, the Ashland County Public Health Department said it would be rescinding an order to temporarily close bars and taverns in the city of Ashland.

On Wednesday, a public health order was announced that would temporarily close all bars and taverns in the city of Ashland and immediate surrounding areas.

The order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and was to be in place until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, October 11.

According to the Ashland county administrator, the order was rescinded due to an oversight that the order also needed to be posted in the newspaper.

The county is working to post it next week and the order will take effect at a later date.

The health department said the order was originally put in place after health officials reported 32 new positive cases over COVI-19 over the last week saying, “The majority of these newly identified positive cases are directly related to spontaneous gatherings in bars and/or tavern

type establishments with no less than 7 establishments identified as sources of exposure.”

To date, Ashland County has reported 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.