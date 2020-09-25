Carlton County Offering Drive-Thru Flu Vaccinations

CARLTON, Minn.– With the concern of flu season now during the COVID-19 pandemic, Carlton County is offering easy access to influenza vaccinations.

The county puts on a flu vaccine clinic every year and while this year’s may look a bit different due to the pandemic, it’s still just as important as ever says county public health officials to get vaccinated.

Carlton County held day one of their two-day flu vaccine clinic at the county transportation building. It’s being done this year as a drive-thru to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“So this year more than ever we want to be able to protect ourselves and our community members,” said Alli Mueller, Carlton County Public Health and Human Services Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.

Residents can pre-register on Carlton County’s website or when they pull in. The clinic is free but county health officials are asking people to bring their health insurance cards.

People who come in will be directed to one of the four stations to get their flu shot. Carlton County health officials say you can be in and out in under 5 minutes.

“Respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and seasonal influenza do have a greater chance of spreading,” said Mueller. “So getting your flu shot is one of those ways that we can prevent as many people from getting seasonal influenza this year as possible.”

Kriston Clark of Cloquet took advantage of the drive-thru vaccinations, adding that she believes it’s safer than going into a hospital or clinic because of the limited interaction.

“I think it’s a good option because people have the chance of getting COVID too and you don’t want the flu and COVID so it’s really important to go get the flu shot for kids, adults, everyone. Keep everyone safe,” said Clark.

The drive-thru flu vaccine clinic will be going on again tomorrow from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Carlton County Transportation Building. By the end of the weekend the county hopes to have given out nearly 1,000 vaccinations.