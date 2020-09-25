Cromwell Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Brookston

BROOKSTON, Minn. – Authorities say a 42-year-old Cromwell woman was killed Thursday night in a head-on crash near Brookston.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 54-year-old Tony Lee Northrup, from Cloquet, was traveling east on Highway 2 around 8:50 p.m.

Authorities say Northrup crossed the center line striking a Honda Odyssey, driven by Melissa Maria Kalinoski, head-on.

According to reports, Northrup was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to a hospital in Duluth for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say Northrup was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.