Former UMD Hockey Captain Nick Wolff Signs with Hungarian Pro Team

EAGAN, Minn. – Former UMD men’s hockey captain Nick Wolff has signed with Hungarian pro hockey team DVTK Polar Bears. The story was first reported by the Star Tribune.

The plan is for Wolff to stay there for a few months as he awaits more details on the NHL’s next season. Back in march, the Eagan native signed with the Boston Bruins following a stellar career at UMD, helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships.