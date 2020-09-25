Halloween Costumes May Be In Limited Supply In Stores Due To Covid-19

DULUTH, Minn. – If you are on the hunt for your Halloween costumes, this year some of your favorite stores may not have such a large supply.

Savers, one of Duluth’s popular locations to find Halloween gear, is only carrying a small selection of costumes and accessories this year.

The reason for the change is to help ensure the safety of customers and staff.

Instead of bringing in a some of the new items, the store is only selling used costumes and supplies for people to create a DIY Halloween.

“This is the one place you can create that one-of-a-kind, unique costume that nobody else is going to have. That’s kind of exciting especially when people are trapped at home,” said Bethany Wyttenback, the retail store manager for Savers.

Savers is open daily until 8 p.m. to pick out those one-of-a-kind costumes.