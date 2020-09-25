MHCA Creates Proposal for MSHSL Regarding Upcoming Hockey Season Guidelines

The proposal has two options which are based on the state of COVID-19 cases this winter.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Next Thursday, the Minnesota State High School League will be meeting to discuss the status of winter sports. That includes high school hockey, which many people know will be different his season. The Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association have put together a proposal on how they feel would be the safest way to play this season. The proposal has two options which are based on the state of COVID-19 cases this winter.

If cases are low, teams would have one scrimmage and 24 regular season games. There would be a maximum of two games per week allowed and they would be played on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays against the same opponent with home-and-home series, similar to college hockey. The section playoffs would be February 15th to the 27th and the state tournament would be March 2nd to the 6th.

If cases are a little higher, the schedule would drop to 21 regular season games, which would all be against regional opponents. The schedule would also be limited to one game per week until December 31st and expanded to two games in the new year.

The MHCA’s proposal also features guidelines for things like masks and social distancing. For more information, click here.