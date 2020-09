Northwestern Football Picks Up Blowout Win on Opening Night

The Tigers scored early and often against Chetek-Weyerhauser.

CHETEK, Wis. – Collin Trautt and Brennan Werner combined to score five touchdowns as Northwestern knocked off Chetek-Weyerhauser 62-0 on the opening night of the Wisconsin high school football season.

In other prep football action, Hayward had a bad night in Medford as they lost 52-7 and Ashland fell short of the win as Merrill won 20-14.