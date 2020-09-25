Red Flag Warning Issued Until Saturday Morning on Park Point

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Fire Department has issued a warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Park Point beaches until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.

The warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents, which are life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

There are no lifeguards on Park Point and red flags are flying along the beach to indicate the dangerous swimming condition.

Flag locations are at South Pier, 12th Street beach, Lafayette Square, and Park Point beach.

For more information, visit www.parkpointbeach.org.