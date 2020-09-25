St. Louis County Sees Highest Daily Jump in COVID-19 Cases; Many Linked to College Students

Of Friday's 73 new cases, 19 involve college-aged individuals.

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Louis County reported it’s highest jump in COVID-19 cases Friday, and what’s alarming health officials — much of those new cases are college students.

On Friday the county reported 73 new confirmed cases; the previous highest jump was 50 just last week. With this spike, there were more cases over one day than there were over the entire month of April: 66.

So far in September, 88 positive coronavirus cases have been linked to UMD, though those are not exclusively students.

Of Friday’s 73 new cases, 19 involve 18-24 year-olds. Public health officials say most of those infected students are living off-campus.

“That population also works in long-term care facilities, works at restaurants, goes shopping, y’know, places where others who may be more vulnerable also visit,” said Amy Westrbrook, Public Health Director.

Westbrook adds if more do not follow guidelines on gatherings and mask-wearing, students will spread the virus to other populations in the city faster.

“When one sector of our population’s not following good, doing good health behaviors, it affects all of us,” she said.

There have been no deaths from the virus reported Friday, but 10 people have died in the past week. Nine of those deaths were in long term care facilities.

In total there are more than 1,500 cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis County, with 39 deaths.