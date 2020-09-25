Superior Fire Department Gets Donation For New Ladder Truck

The new ladder truck will be in commission for at least 15 years.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Fire Department is receiving a generous donation from Enbridge Energy.

Company officials visited the fire department to present them a check for $7,500.

This is the first annual donation from Enbridge’s commitment over the next 16 years to help the department lease a new ladder truck.

I’ts going to be 100-foot tall and its also going to have some components, which will make it more friendly when fighting industrial fires. We have learned industrial fires are different than municipal fires,” said Fire Chief Scott Gordon.

The truck will also include a tower at the top to allow firefighters to stand for a longer period of time.

Enbridge believes it’s important to continue investing in the Superior Fire Department to help keep them a valuable resource in the event of an industrial fire.

“This we see as keeping up with technology. It’s no different the electronics we have today,” said Tom Peterson, terminal supervisor for Enbridge. Industrial components of fire fighting have changed immensely over the years. We want to make sure we have the proper tools in our arsenal when it comes fighting industrial fires.”

The new ladder truck will not only be used to fight industrial fires, it will also be used for regular calls for service.

The total cost of the new addition is estimated to be more than $1 million.

The truck is expected to be delivered to the Superior Fire Department next year.