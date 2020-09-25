Taste of Greece This Weekend

Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church is hosting Taste of Greece this Saturday where they will be serving up Greek food for takeout from noon to 5 p.m.

The church, located 632 E 2nd St, will have gyros, big greek salads and pastries including Baklava.

“We’re going to be doing everything as safe as we possibly can and we’re following all the regulations,” said Rebecca Lind, the parish council president at the church. “It’s just I think nice for people to do and look forward to. Most everything has been canceled this summer and this fall and it’s been kind of quiet.”

People are asked to come to the back of the church at a tent where they will place their orders. Everyone will be wearing masks and customers should wear masks as well.

Funds will go the operations along with a donation to the charitable organization that is a part of the church.