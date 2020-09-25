Victim Identified in Bayfield County Fatal Crash

TOWN OF BARKSDALE, Wis. – The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman killed in a head-on crash in the Town of Barksdale Monday afternoon.

Authorities say Samantha Hunt of Ashland was driving the involved passenger car at the time of the crash.

According to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:20 p.m. on Monday multiple reports were called into the Bayfield County Communications Center regarding a passenger car driving erratically on STH 13.

Reports state the passenger car, driven by Hunt, drove into the opposing lane of traffic and collided head-on with a northbound pickup truck pulling a camper trailer.

Both vehicles caught fire.

The two occupants in the pickup truck have been identified as David and Marilyn Raymond of Silverthorne, Colorado.

One person in the pick-up truck was hospitalized for unknown injuries.

The second person in that vehicle was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.