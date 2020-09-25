Volunteers Needed For Wisconsin Point Beach Cleanup

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Friends of Lake Superior Reserve is looking for more people to join in on their beach cleanup this weekend.

The cleanup is part of the adopt-a-beach program by the Alliance for the Great Lakes.

People in groups of two or three are invited to help pick up litter at Wisconsin Point to allow for social distancing.

Members of the Friends of Lake Superior Reserve board believe cleanups like this one helps keep Lake Superior an asset for the community

“Unfortunately litter accumulates or washes in overtime throughout the year,” said Jim Anklam. “This is a great opportunity to take that waste, pick it up get rid of it and start the winter season with clean beaches.”

Those interested in joining the effort can meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Lake Superior Reserve Estuarium in Superior.

Trash bags, gloves, and masks will be available for everyone.