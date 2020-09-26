Church Hosts “Gyro Saturdays”

Even though the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Taste of Greece festival in Duluth this year, organizers still found a way to bring that Mediterranean taste to the Northland this year.

Twelve Holy Apostles Orthodox Church on East 2nd Street is hosting two “Gyro Saturdays” where they are selling items like gyros, greek salads and baklava.

Church leadership says it’s important to have events like these to connect with those in the community.

“People miss it,” said Father Timothy Has. “The community misses it and the other component is just the interaction of people that we don’t see very often and this is serving that purpose.”

The church will host a second fundraiser next weekend at the same time at the tent at the back of the church.