Duluth East Girls Soccer Tops Proctor for Third Straight Win

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Duluth East girls soccer team kept their success rolling on Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 road win over Proctor.

Liv Winkler scored twice while Molly Henderson scored the other goal for the Greyhounds.

Duluth East improves to 4-2 and is scheduled to be back in action on Oct. 5 hosting Cloquet-Carlton. Proctor falls to 2-4 and is next scheduled to play at Esko on Oct. 1.