Duluth Police Respond to Shots Fired in Lincoln Park Saturday Morning

DULUTH, Minn.- According to the Duluth Police Department, officers responded to shots fired in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood Saturday — the 30th shooting incident this year, and 20th since July.

Authorities say they received reports of shots fired in the area of the 500 Block of 27th Ave W at 7:30 Saturday morning.

Upon arrival officers located evidence consistent with the report.

Officers canvassed the area and found no suspects, and there were no injuries reported.

The Duluth Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating this case.