One Dead, Two Injured in Two Vehicle Crash On Mesaba Avenue

DULUTH, Minn.- One person is dead and two others sustain non-life threatening injuries after a fatal car crash in Duluth Saturday.

Duluth police officers were dispatched to the area of Mesaba Ave and 7th St at 4:30 p.m, for a two vehicle crash with injuries, according to a spokesperson with the department.

Upon arrival officers learned that an SUV traveling upbound on Mesaba Avenue crossed the median and struck a pickup truck traveling southbound on Mesaba Avenue.

An adult female passenger in the upbound SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is not known whether or not impairment is a factor.

Duluth Police is actively investigating this incident. The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.