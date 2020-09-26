Twin Ports Virtual Coastal Clean-up Kicks Off

TWIN PORTS – Being productive while keeping the environment clean. Today’s Twin Ports Virtual Coastal Clean-up encouraged people from both Duluth and Superior to spend time cleaning up local waterways.

Both Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Superior Mayor Jim Paine invited residents from both cities to virtually clean up their neighborhoods or favorite waterways in a socially-distanced manner.

Participants could drop off their trash at different locations throughout the Twin ports.

One dropoff location was at Bayfront Festival Park. Volunteers monitored two large dumpsters where people put their items.

“It feels really good definitely,” said Jaeger Moser, a volunteer for the event. “It’s a great way to spend my time now that with COVID and everything. I just have a lot more free time so it feels good spending it doing that helps.”

400 people signed up to participate in the event in Duluth. Organizers say it’s important because in both Duluth and Superior, trash can lead straight to the lake.

“Just picking stuff up and keeping our water clean,” said Arik Forsman, a city council member for Duluth. “No matter where it is in both cities, it eventually ends up in Lake Superior and so there’s volunteers spread out through both communities today just trying to pick up as much trash as possible.”

Overall, they say picking up trash is about being active even during the pandemic.

“People are looking for ways to get outside and do good, and that is exactly what we’re doing today and there’s just something about putting some gloves on and picking up trash and keeping your city clean that makes it feel good,” said Forsman.

This spring, over 3.5 tons of trash were collected throughout Duluth. An online litter report was also available online, which people could fill out for prizes.

The event will also be extended till tomorrow due to the weather.