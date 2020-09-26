UMD Land Lab Celebrates National Public Lands Day

To celebrate National Public Lands Day today, one Duluth research location is providing projects for volunteers to partake in.

DULUTH, Minn. – To celebrate National Public Lands Day today, one Duluth research location is providing projects for volunteers to partake in.

The UMD Land Lab located on Riley Road commemorated the special day with projects such as pulling tansies and other invasive species, organic site prep, and planting trees.

Leadership says people have reached out to volunteer at the UMD Land Lab during COVID because they have extra time on their hands.

“Students get to get out of the classroom and they get to practice and do hands-on work and also give back to the community,” said Teresa Bertossi, the director of the UMD Land Lab. “The land lab has been here about ten years but I think a lot of people have turned to us this year especially for help because of COVID-19.”

Volunteers are required to wear masks. Registration for future projects is available online.