Visit Duluth Launches Campaign

DULUTH, Minn. – Visit Duluth recently launched a social media campaign focused on hybrid learning.

Locals and visitors can go to a set of different attractions throughout Duluth where they learn a lesson about it. This week’s lesson is Lake Superior and the highlighted attractions are the William A. Irvin and the Vista Fleet.

“We want people to come to the city,” said Sue Mageau, the vice president of marketing at Visit Duluth. “It’s important so our restaurants get business, the hotels get business, whether it’s day traffic or overnight, it’s really important for us to drive safe tourism up here.”

Other attractions that are showcased during the campaign are the Glensheen, the Lake Superior Railroad Museum and the Lake Superior Zoo.