Cloquet-Carlton’s Brenna Mattson Commits to UWS Women’s Soccer

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team is once again one of the top teams in our area. The Lumberjacks are loaded with talent and now a few of them are getting the chance to play at the next level.

Cloquet-Carlton senior midfielder Brenna Mattson announced that she is headed across the bridge and committed to the University of Wisconsin-Superior women’s soccer team.

Through seven games this season, Mattson is third on the team with four goals and has also recorded two assists. Last season, Mattson finished with seven goals and four assists as the Lumberjacks made it to the state tournament.