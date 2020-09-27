Customers Enjoy Spirit Room One Last Time Before Temporary Winter Closure

The owner says she simply can't provide a safe space inside the quaint social setting, but this is not a permanent closure.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A crowd of people in Superior gathered for one last hurrah at a popular cocktail bar that’s closing for the colder months due to the pandemic.

The Spirit Room is closing for the fall and winter seasons after being in business in the old city hall building on Hammond Avenue for the past six years.

On Sunday, the parking lot once again became a big seating area with live music, food and drinks.

Loyal customers said they’ll miss gathering there for good times, but understand the logic behind closing.

“They have such a small space that it’s the wisest decision,” said Deb Nordman.

“But I’m heartbroken. I’m just heartbroken. So many of us love it here it’s just the most exquisite, classy place that we have in Superior,” she said.

During the closure, the owner is looking into renovations and a possible expansion within the building for the future.