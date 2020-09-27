Gordy’s Last Day of the 60th Season

You know it's the change of the seasons when Gordy's Hi-Hat in Cloquet serves up its last hamburger on the grill.

Today marked the end of the 60th season at Gordy’s and this year will go down in the history books during the pandemic.

The popular restaurant created a car-hop service to safely serve customers.

Cars lined up all summer, parked in designated spots, and ordered their favorite meals from the driver’s seat.

But the change was like bringing back the past for Gordy’s.

“It was kind of a great way to pay homage to 60 years ago when our restaurant started out as a car-hop service so 60 years later, we end up doing the exact same thing we did,” said Sever Lundquist, the grandson of Gordy.

Customers we talked to today tell us they’ve just been happy to get their favorites on the menu and glad Gordy’s was able to keep the tradition alive this season.

“The customer service is great,” said Stan Olson, a customer at Gordy’s. “We usually order a double cheeseburger and some coleslaw and some coffee.”

Another customer also mentioned his support for the restaurant. “I’ve told anybody that is going through Cloquet that they should stop here and a lot of people tell me how glad they are they do,” said Jon Gibson, a customer.

While Gordy’s Hi-Hat is closed for the winter months, Gordy’s Warming House across the parking lot is open for coffee, soups and ice cream.