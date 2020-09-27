New Toppers Pizza, CBD Shop To Open October on Tower Avenue in Superior

Port City Collective opens on Halloween. Toppers is set to open October 19th and they're still hiring.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Two new businesses are opening up during the pandemic in a vacant building in the city of Superior.

A new Toppers Pizza and CBD Shop called Port City Collective are opening in October at 1214 Tower Avenue in the heart of downtown.

The young business owners of the Toppers also own the Duluth location in the East Hillside neighborhood.

They said they’re excited to finally expand after the pandemic delayed their plans.

“We have planned on doing this quite some time ago but the pandemic came up and snuck up on us so we’ve just been really playing it by ear,” co-owner Ryan Tepsa said.

Tepsa and co-owner Bridget Vetter are also looking forward to setting up shop with a fellow startup, Port City Collective.

“We’re both young business owners I mean we’re hoping to piggyback off each other quite a bit of stuff and just take this head on,” Tepsa said.

Meanwhile Colton Allen, the co-owner of Port City Collective, said the pandemic actually bought him some time to open, and the stressful times some are in fits his business model, he said.

“We think the products that we’re going to be offering will really help people in stressed out times and a lot of people have overly high anxiety because of current situations,” Allen said.

“Really educate our customers on what we’re selling and really get out there the benefits this plant has to offer,” said the business owner.

Port City Collective opens on Halloween. Toppers is set to open October 19th and they’re still hiring.