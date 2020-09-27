Weather Perfect For Fall Colors

DULUTH, Minn. – After a foggy, rainy weekend, the skies cleared up a bit today with temperatures comfortably in the 60s across the Northland.

People were out enjoying the fall weather and colors at places like Leif Erickson Park in Duluth, including a couple from Minneapolis.

“It’s been really nice,” said Michael Rolfe, along with Geraldine Del Rosario, who are both Minneapolis residents. “I haven’t really been here too often when the weather’s been foggier so it’s also kind of cool to see that, but having this nice weather’s been great. We’ve been outside ever since noon today.”

And enjoy it while it lasts because in just days, we’re going to dip into the coldest stretch of weather so far this fall season.