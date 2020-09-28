2,000-Plus Saliva Tests Given in First Week of Pilot Program at DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – The first week of COVID-19 testing by saliva in Duluth is complete and thousands showed up.

St Louis County confirmed to FOX 21 Monday that 2,374 tests were given out between Wednesday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 27.

There was no immediate word on how many tests came back positive, but county officials said they were working to get that information from the Minnesota Department of Health. “Typically these kinds of events have a very low percentage of positive cases,” said Dana Kazel, a spokesperson for St. Louis County.

The free testing starts up again this Wednesday at 12 p.m.

No ID or insurance is required. It’s for Minnesota residents only.

Results come back in 48-72 hours.

This is all part of a pilot program from the state with the hope of decreasing the spread of the pandemic.