8th District Candidates Hold Virtual Debate

The Hibbing Chamber of Commerce hosted the virtual debate between the candidates.

HIBBING, Minn. – One of the other high profile political races in the Northland involves the Congressional seat in the 8th District.

On Monday, incumbent Republican Pete Stauber and Democratic challenger Quinn Nystrom took part in an online debate.

Stauber and Nystrom fielded questions on topics ranging from expanding broadband in rural areas to increasing access to affordable childcare, and also police reform ideas.

Both candidates also shared their thoughts about the future of the mining industry including their stance on the twin metals project.

“President Trump and I are fighting for the process to continue. We can mine safely using the best environmental standards and the best labor standards. These are additional union jobs that my opponent doesn’t support,” 8th District Congressman, Pete Stauber says.

“I don’t feel comfortable giving a green-light to a project where a sixty plus page u.s forest page report has been blacked out and redacted. We have to do our due diligence that it can be done in an environmentally safe way,” Democratic 8th District Candidate, Quinn Nystrom says.

The two will have their next debate on October 7th.