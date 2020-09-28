Bayfield County Public Health Orders 60-Day Restriction on Interscholastic Events

WASHBURN, Wis. – Bayfield County Public Health has ordered a restriction on interscholastic competitions and spectator events for 60 days.

The shutdown begins this Saturday, October 3rd and ends December 2nd. According to a press release, the order is intended to prevent communities from taking part in large gatherings in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

