Boat Parade for Trump in Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn.– In the lead up to this year’s presidential election, boat parades have been going on across the country to show their support for President Trump’s reelection campaign. And today, Trump supporters filled the waters of Canal Park to show their support.

Boat parade for Trump from little fishing boats to a large tugboat, dozens of watercrafts traveled through the harbor, going underneath the Lift Bridge and down the shoreline of park point to show their enthusiasm for the president.

Groups of Trump supporters gathered along water’s edge by the Minnesota slip to watch boats go by. Sharon Goar was one of the spectators.

“I’m just happy to be here to support our president,” said Goar.

She first heard about the first boat parade in the northland at the rally that took place across Highway 53 during Democratic Nominee Joe Biden’s visit last week.

She says all of the enthusiasm for Trump makes her excited for November’s election.

“It makes me feel really good. It makes me feel very happy to see the support,” said Goar. “I think a lot of people are afraid to say they support him because there’s so much hatred.”

Jayden Slattengren and Adam Fairbanks were among those on the water. After just hearing about it a couple days ago, they got to work getting the boat ready for Saturday’s parade.

“We were trying to get it set up last night with the flags. Had some trouble but it looks pretty good now I think.”

The two said they joined to get out on the water, and have a good time as Trump supporters try to flip Duluth from blue to red as the election approaches.

“Just hoping to show the whole area how much support there is here,” said Fairbanks. “Especially with downtown, everyone in canal park the tourists and everyone can see it. So it should be pretty cool.”