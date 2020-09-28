DFL Holds Pop-Up Sign Event in Duluth

One leader with the DFL said during election seasons, it's important to roll out the bumper stickers and yard signs to encourage support for both the party and its candidates.

DULUTH, Minn. – The DFL held a pop-up shop selling yard signs showing support for Democratic candidates on London Road in Duluth on Monday.

The pop-up shop was started by the DFL to make sure Democratic candidates get visible support from the party.

“This is the solve America needs to heal itself we need to pull our nation back together and identify the fact America is a great country and Biden and harris are the leaders to take us into the future,” says Scott Graham, the party affairs director for the DFL.

The Minnesota DFL website is also selling promotional signs and stickers.