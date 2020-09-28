Duluth School District Bus Hubs to Hand out Free Breakfasts and Lunches

Buses have now started pulling up to hubs at 6 different locations across Duluth with the breakfasts and lunches pre-packaged so parents can grab them and go.

DULUTH, Minn. – Free bagged breakfasts and lunches are now available to all Duluth school children 18 years of age and younger at schools and select bus hub sites on weekdays.

These bus hubs are spread around the city from Morgan Park, to up by the mall, to even by McQuade road along with the meals available at all the schools.

Even though the meals are free to all students, the district is still encouraging families who are in need to fill out applications for free and reduced-price meals.

The food service director says even though many kids are learning from home now, it’s still important to have balanced meals throughout the day.

“We are trying to be helpful to families that this is maybe one less stress they don’t have to worry about stopping for their meetings their virtual meetings hopefully this is someway we can help them,” says Pam Bowe, the food service director for the Duluth School District.

The exact times and locations or picking up meals can be found here.