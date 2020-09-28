Itasca County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Man

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Jeremiah Uti.

Authorities say Jeremiah was last seen around Pine Landing Drive in the Grand Rapids area on Sunday.

He was wearing tan khaki pants, a black shirt, and possibly ‘Vans’ shoes.

Jeremiah has tattoos on both arms.

He is described as being 6’1″ tall, weighing 285 pounds, and has brown eyes and long black curly hair.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Albert Morse at the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.