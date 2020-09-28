‘Lake Superior Roots and Recipes’ Connects Residents with Local Produce, Ideas

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Lake Superior Harvest Festival, the Lake Superior Sustainable Farming Association (LSSFA) has launched a new website called ‘Lake Superior Roots & Recipes,’ featuring recipes, cooking tips, and information about our local food system.

Organizer Julie Allen says since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more people are finding themselves preparing meals and eating at home.

The new website hopes to inspire simple, yet creative cooking ideas using locally-grown items.

Recipes available highlight locally grown ingredients and are largely contributed by area farmers.

“Purchasing and eating locally-grown foods supports our local economy and is a fun way to eat healthier and build community,” said Allen.

‘Lake Superior Roots & Recipes’ also offers tips for those purchasing produce in bulk, and how to can, freeze, or dry food for the winter months.

If you’d like to share a recipe or advice on eating local, email lakesuperior@sfa-mn.org.

Click here to access the new webpage.

The 27th anniversary of the Harvest Festival will take place Sept. 11, 2021.