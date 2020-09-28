MDH Warns Against Large Unsafe Gatherings as State Nears 100,000 COVID-19 Cases

Seven new deaths were also reported Monday, meaning 2,015 Minnesotans have now lost their lives to the virus, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Department of Health leaders spoke out Monday, as the total COVID-19 cases statewide gets closer to 100,000.

After reaching a milestone over the weekend of 2,003,115 tests performed so far, 936 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the total to 97,638 since the pandemic began.

Seven new deaths were also reported Monday, meaning 2,015 Minnesotans have now lost their lives to the virus.

MDH officials said along with recent spreading among college students, they’re finding more large gatherings are becoming a source of infection.

“Being outdoors is not a substitute for safe practices,” said Kris Ehresmann, Director of MDH’s Infectious Disease Division.

“We’re seeing more and more instances where we have large groups gathering together with little or no social distancing and no masking. But then each of those cases go back into an environment, a world or social structure, where they in turn generate more cases,” she said.

The Minnesota Department of Health is putting together an even more detailed data tool for colleges to report cases which will be available online soon.

Also, President Trump’s upcoming campaign visit to Duluth is among the larger gatherings that will be monitored for any potential outbreaks.