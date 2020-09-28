Owner of Duluth Storefront Smashed by SUV: ‘It Could Have Been A Lot Worse’

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department says an SUV crashed into a storefront in downtown Duluth Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the incident around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West 1st Street.

The 53-year-old male driver told police he lost his brakes at the stop sign on 3rd Street while traveling down 2nd Avenue West.

In an effort to reduce the speed of the vehicle, he veered onto West 1st Street causing the SUV to crash into Reimagine by T. Underwood located at 128 West 1st Street.

“We hadn’t been open yet so neither Al or I were here or my children were here, so it could have been a lot worse than it was,” said Tammy Clore, owner of Reimagined by T. Underwood.

A section of 1st Street was closed for several hours until the building could be secured. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Impairment is not thought to be a factor in the crash. This remains an active investigation.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody in the community that reached out. All the First Street businesses are super supportive of each other and I’m just happy I live in a city where you can get a response like this,” Clore said.

Clore expects to reopen Tuesday.