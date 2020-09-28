Prep Girls Soccer: Hilltoppers, Hunters Pick Up Road Wins

Duluth Marshall and Duluth Denfeld went on the road on Monday and came out victorious.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Maren Friday scored twice as the Duluth Marshall girls soccer team got the road win over Hermantown 6-1 Monday afternoon at Centricity Stadium/Corey Veech Memorial Field.

Bella Bacigalupo, Sophia Voller-Berdan, Emilia McGiffert and Lucy Campbell also scored for the Hilltoppers, who secured their seventh straight win. Natalie Evanson scored the lone goal for the Hawks.

In other prep girls soccer action, Duluth Denfeld traveled to Two Harbors and picked up the win 2-1. Aliyah Bartling and Kamryn Hill scored for the Hunters, while Karly Holm scored for the Agates.