Preparations for Trump’s Arrival in Duluth on Wednesday

This Wednesday, President Donald Trump will be arriving in Duluth at the airplane hangars near Monaco Air for a Make America Great Again campaign stop at 8 p.m.

The last time the president visited the city was in 2018 and this will be his third stop in Minnesota since August.

Leadership at the airport says that having the president at the location will be the most secure situation.

“The safety and security everybody in place but our aviation functionality on the airfield is always our core primary responsibility,” said Natalie Peterson, the director of communications and marketing for the Duluth Airport Authority.

Other members of the president’s campaign have also visited Duluth this past year, including Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump.