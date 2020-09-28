President Trump Pushes Back Wednesday’s Duluth Rally to 8 P.M.

DULUTH, Minn. – President Donald Trump will now be campaigning a little later in the day Wednesday in Duluth.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. at the Duluth International Airport with his “Make America Great Again” speech starting at 8 p.m.

People interested in attending are required to pre-register here.

You can only register up to two tickets per mobile number.

The last time Trump was in Duluth was in 2018 when thousands filled the Amsoil Arena for a rally. He was most recently in Minnesota on Sept. 18 at the Bemidji Regional Airport, which was the same day Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke in Hermantown and Duluth.