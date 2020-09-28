SUV Crashes Into Building in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department says an SUV crashed into a building in the downtown Duluth Area Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the incident around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West 1st Street.

The 53-year-old male driver told police he lost his brakes at the stop sign on 3rd Street while traveling downbound on 2nd Avenue West.

In an effort to reduce the speed of the vehicle he veered onto West 1st Street causing the SUV to crash into the building located at 128 West 1st Street.

Currently, this section of West 1st Street is closed to all traffic.

Duluth police say they anticipate the area to be closed for several hours as the building structure is being assessed.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is not thought to be a factor in the crash.

This remains an active investigation.