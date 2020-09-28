Update: Victim Identified in Mesaba Avenue Fatal Crash
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has released the name of the female killed in Saturday afternoon’s two-vehicle crash on Mesaba Avenue.
Authorities identified the victim as 63-year-old Angela Joyce Wanta.
According to reports, officers were dispatched to the area of Mesaba Avenue and 7th Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.
When police arrived on the scene they learned that an SUV traveling upbound on Mesaba Avenue crossed the median and struck a pickup truck traveling southbound.
Wanta, a passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver at the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The male driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It is not known whether or not impairment is a factor.